Romania's Social Democrats gain Senate committee backing to waive health contributions for vulnerable groups

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) secured support in the Senate's labour and health committees for two legislative proposals aimed at exempting several vulnerable categories from paying the social health insurance contribution (CASS). The exemptions would apply to mothers on parental leave, war veterans and widows, persons with disabilities, former political prisoners, and members of religious orders.

The proposals, which challenge fiscal measures introduced by the government, were backed by opposition parties including the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the SOS Party, and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). The ruling National Liberal Party (PNL), led by prime minister Ilie Bolojan, opposed the initiative, citing fiscal stability concerns.

PSD Senator Marius Humelnicu, Chairman of the labour committee, said the exemption was justified. "It is normal for these categories not to pay CASS, because they are vulnerable people who need to be protected," he stated following the committee vote, as reported by Profit.ro.

According to Humelnicu, PSD, AUR, SOS, and UDMR representatives all voted in favour of the proposals, which now move forward in the legislative process.

PNL Senator Daniel Fenechiu explained that the Liberals opposed the bills to maintain the fiscal discipline agreed within the governing coalition.

"The National Liberal Party is part of a coalition that has a protocol. This problem was resolved through the first package, and the National Liberal Party will respect what was decided in the coalition. So, we will not vote on the two legislative projects, because the priority is Romania's budget and the reduction of the budget deficit," Fenechiu said.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)