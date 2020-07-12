Romanian Social Democrats consider proposing health expert for PM

Alexandru Rafila, one of Romania’s most visible health experts during the COVID-19 pandemic, is on the Social Democratic Party - PSD’s list of possible proposals for the seat of prime minister, party president Marcel Ciolacu told Digi24 on Sunday evening, December 6. Rafila is the president of the Romanian Society of Microbiology and Romania’s representative at the World Health Organization.

Ciolacu said that the PSD has four names on the list of possible proposals for the seat of prime minister: former PM Sorin Grindeanu, former prime minister Mihai Tudose, Vasile Dancu - the president of PSD’s National Council, and Alexandru Rafila.

“My firm decision is that I will not be one of the nominations. We will see on Wednesday, inside the party, what is the nomination for prime minister,” Ciolacu told Digi24.

Rafila said at Realitatea Plus that the nomination came as a “surprise,” as he had not previously discussed with Marcel Ciolacu about such a proposal. “I am glad that he took me into account, but such a decision must be made responsibly,” Rafila said.

Romania held parliamentary elections on December 6 and, according to the partial results presented on Monday morning, PSD is the winner with a score of almost 30%. The ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) is second with over 25% of votes, while the USR-PLUS Alliance got over 15%.

The parliamentary elections determine the Romanian Parliament’s political configuration for the next four years. Once the elections’ final results are validated, the parties will find out how many seats they get in the Parliament. Next, they have to make proposals for the seat of prime minister. The president appoints a candidate for PM after consultations with the political parties.

The ruling PNL will most likely nominate current PM Ludovic Orban for a new mandate, while the USR-PLUS Alliance is expected to propose former prime minister Dacian Ciolos to lead the new government.

(Photo source: Facebook/Partidul Social Democrat)