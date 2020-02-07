Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 08:23
Politics
RO Social Democrats accuse Govt. of plagiarism in Economic Relaunch Plan
02 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Social Democrats, who lost power to Liberals last autumn, accuse the Government of plagiarism and claimed authorship of the Economic Relaunch Plan unveiled by prime minister Ludovic Orban on July 1.

PSD even summarized the plagiarism claims in a document published by Ziarul Financiar daily, which includes ten major measures taken by the Liberals from the economic ruling strategy drafted by the Social Democrats when they won the parliamentary elections in late 2016.

"It is obvious that the program is copied, I will give you the one [the ruling strategy] from 2016 and please compare it yourself - it is copied. On top of that, certain measures that the Social Democratic Party has already implemented are also included [left in the document]," PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu stated, in a press conference, Digi24.ro reported.

He reiterated PSD's intention to initiate a no-confidence motion in the Parliament but did not say when that would happen.

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 11:33
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies

Romania’s Government is ready to spend about EUR 5 billion on direct grants to companies to restart the economy after...

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 08:23
Politics
RO Social Democrats accuse Govt. of plagiarism in Economic Relaunch Plan
02 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Social Democrats, who lost power to Liberals last autumn, accuse the Government of plagiarism and claimed authorship of the Economic Relaunch Plan unveiled by prime minister Ludovic Orban on July 1.

PSD even summarized the plagiarism claims in a document published by Ziarul Financiar daily, which includes ten major measures taken by the Liberals from the economic ruling strategy drafted by the Social Democrats when they won the parliamentary elections in late 2016.

"It is obvious that the program is copied, I will give you the one [the ruling strategy] from 2016 and please compare it yourself - it is copied. On top of that, certain measures that the Social Democratic Party has already implemented are also included [left in the document]," PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu stated, in a press conference, Digi24.ro reported.

He reiterated PSD's intention to initiate a no-confidence motion in the Parliament but did not say when that would happen.

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 11:33
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies

Romania’s Government is ready to spend about EUR 5 billion on direct grants to companies to restart the economy after...

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products