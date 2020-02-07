RO Social Democrats accuse Govt. of plagiarism in Economic Relaunch Plan

Romania's Social Democrats, who lost power to Liberals last autumn, accuse the Government of plagiarism and claimed authorship of the Economic Relaunch Plan unveiled by prime minister Ludovic Orban on July 1.

PSD even summarized the plagiarism claims in a document published by Ziarul Financiar daily, which includes ten major measures taken by the Liberals from the economic ruling strategy drafted by the Social Democrats when they won the parliamentary elections in late 2016.

"It is obvious that the program is copied, I will give you the one [the ruling strategy] from 2016 and please compare it yourself - it is copied. On top of that, certain measures that the Social Democratic Party has already implemented are also included [left in the document]," PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu stated, in a press conference, Digi24.ro reported.

He reiterated PSD's intention to initiate a no-confidence motion in the Parliament but did not say when that would happen.

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

