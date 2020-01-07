Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 11:33
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
01 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government is ready to spend about EUR 5 billion on direct grants to companies to restart the economy after the COVID-19 crisis, according to the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan to be presented on Wednesday afternoon, July 1. The document has already reached the local media.

The plan includes 17 grants and state aid schemes for all types of companies and industries, grouped into five chapters, according to a document presented by local Economica.net. Thus, the Government plans to award EUR 1 bln worth of grants to microenterprises and SMEs for restarting their activity, working capital, and investments. This includes EUR 2,000 grants for 50,000 microenterprises with no employees and three support schemes for SMEs in the sectors that were hardest-hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Another EUR 1.25 bln will go into grants for increasing the competitiveness of local microenterprises and SMEs. The funds are mainly part of EU-funded schemes.

The Government also plans to allot EUR 624 mln for innovative entrepreneurial initiatives and digitization. This includes a new Start-Up Nation program that will focus on innovative start-ups, rebranded as Star-Tech Innovation.

Entrepreneurs in rural areas and young farmers will get some EUR 410 million through four grants schemes.

The Government also plans two new state aid schemes, one for new greenfield investments, with a budget of RON 1.5 bln (EUR 310 mln) per year (by 2023) and one for regional development, with a budget of RON 450 mln (EUR 93 mln) per year (by 2025).

However, the Government hasn’t offered any details about the timeline for implementing these schemes.

The economic relaunch plan, which is more of an electoral promise if the ruling liberal party manages to win the elections this fall, includes measures that would require a total budget of about EUR 100 billion in the next five years, Ziarul Financiar has calculated. The plan’s goal is to increase Romania’s GDP per capita (at purchasing power parity – PPP) to 87% of the EU27 average by 2025.

“Romania’s development model based only on the population’s consumption, determined by the pro-cyclical policies of previous governments, must be changed into a new economic growth model that focuses on: stimulating and developing local capital and the competitiveness of Romanian companies; investments in strategic areas of public infrastructure; digital transformation of the economy and public administration; preparing the economy for the new technological revolution; transition to a sustainable economy,” reads the introduction of the Government’s recovery plan.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 181880286 © Elenabsl | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 11:33
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
01 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government is ready to spend about EUR 5 billion on direct grants to companies to restart the economy after the COVID-19 crisis, according to the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan to be presented on Wednesday afternoon, July 1. The document has already reached the local media.

The plan includes 17 grants and state aid schemes for all types of companies and industries, grouped into five chapters, according to a document presented by local Economica.net. Thus, the Government plans to award EUR 1 bln worth of grants to microenterprises and SMEs for restarting their activity, working capital, and investments. This includes EUR 2,000 grants for 50,000 microenterprises with no employees and three support schemes for SMEs in the sectors that were hardest-hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Another EUR 1.25 bln will go into grants for increasing the competitiveness of local microenterprises and SMEs. The funds are mainly part of EU-funded schemes.

The Government also plans to allot EUR 624 mln for innovative entrepreneurial initiatives and digitization. This includes a new Start-Up Nation program that will focus on innovative start-ups, rebranded as Star-Tech Innovation.

Entrepreneurs in rural areas and young farmers will get some EUR 410 million through four grants schemes.

The Government also plans two new state aid schemes, one for new greenfield investments, with a budget of RON 1.5 bln (EUR 310 mln) per year (by 2023) and one for regional development, with a budget of RON 450 mln (EUR 93 mln) per year (by 2025).

However, the Government hasn’t offered any details about the timeline for implementing these schemes.

The economic relaunch plan, which is more of an electoral promise if the ruling liberal party manages to win the elections this fall, includes measures that would require a total budget of about EUR 100 billion in the next five years, Ziarul Financiar has calculated. The plan’s goal is to increase Romania’s GDP per capita (at purchasing power parity – PPP) to 87% of the EU27 average by 2025.

“Romania’s development model based only on the population’s consumption, determined by the pro-cyclical policies of previous governments, must be changed into a new economic growth model that focuses on: stimulating and developing local capital and the competitiveness of Romanian companies; investments in strategic areas of public infrastructure; digital transformation of the economy and public administration; preparing the economy for the new technological revolution; transition to a sustainable economy,” reads the introduction of the Government’s recovery plan.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 181880286 © Elenabsl | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products