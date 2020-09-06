Romania Insider
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats optimistic about coming elections
09 June 2020
Romania's Social Democrat Party (PSD) is lagging by less than six percentage points (pp) behind the ruling Liberal Party (PNL), according to polls carried by PSD and commented by interim president Marcel Ciolacu.

Furthermore, the trend is favorable to PSD, which has been gaining traction among voters while the Liberals have been losing ground, Ciolacu claims.

According to the results mentioned by Ciolacu, PSD's score has risen to 29%, whereas the support for the Liberals has weakened to 33%-35%, Agerpres reported. He quoted electoral polls carried at the request of PSD for internal use.

Ciolacu also mentioned that PSD must have full leadership before the elections, and a congress would take place in the next period.

Ciolacu said that the party should make a final decision about the calendar of the internal elections. Local organizations will first choose their representatives in the National Permanent Bureau.

