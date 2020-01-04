Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 09:14
Politics
Largest political parties in Romania, down in the polls amid Covid-19 crisis
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The two largest political parties in Romania, the Social Democrat Party (PSD) - opposition and the National Liberal Party (PNL) - ruling, have been losing ground since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

Meanwhile, smaller reformist parties such as Save Romania Union (USR), PLUS and Pro Romania have been gaining more traction among the electorate, the latest electoral poll carried out by IMAS reveals.

PNL’s score was assessed at 36.7% in March's voting intentions, down four percentage points from the previous month due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, reveals the monthly barometer conducted by IMAS for Europa FM.

The Liberals are not the only ones to pay for the health crisis, as PSD, which has ruled the country until November last year, also went down. The Social Democrats were evaluated in March with 23.9% of the voting intentions, down two percentage points from February.

Major increases were posted by USR and PLUS, which were evaluated at 12.5%, respectively 6.5%, in the March voting intentions. For the USR, the increase is 2.5 pp compared to last month, while PLUS almost doubled its score from 3.5% to 6.5%.

Pro Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta, also registered a slight increase, of just over one percentage point, to 5.8% in March.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 09:14
Politics
Largest political parties in Romania, down in the polls amid Covid-19 crisis
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The two largest political parties in Romania, the Social Democrat Party (PSD) - opposition and the National Liberal Party (PNL) - ruling, have been losing ground since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

Meanwhile, smaller reformist parties such as Save Romania Union (USR), PLUS and Pro Romania have been gaining more traction among the electorate, the latest electoral poll carried out by IMAS reveals.

PNL’s score was assessed at 36.7% in March's voting intentions, down four percentage points from the previous month due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, reveals the monthly barometer conducted by IMAS for Europa FM.

The Liberals are not the only ones to pay for the health crisis, as PSD, which has ruled the country until November last year, also went down. The Social Democrats were evaluated in March with 23.9% of the voting intentions, down two percentage points from February.

Major increases were posted by USR and PLUS, which were evaluated at 12.5%, respectively 6.5%, in the March voting intentions. For the USR, the increase is 2.5 pp compared to last month, while PLUS almost doubled its score from 3.5% to 6.5%.

Pro Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta, also registered a slight increase, of just over one percentage point, to 5.8% in March.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row