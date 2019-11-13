Social Democrats plan to file no-confidence motion against Romania’s new Govt.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers filing a no-confidence motion against the new Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban, in February next year, PSD leader Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday, November 12.

The new government got the Parliament’s vote on November 4, thus replacing the Socialist government led by Viorica Dancila, which was dismissed following a no-confidence motion on October 10.

Viorica Dancila, who is also PSD's candidate in the presidential elections, said at public television TVR that the no-confidence motion would be submitted in the context of an "austerity program that the Orban government wants to implement,” local Agerpres reported.

“We promised a very active opposition, we promised that we will not let the pensioners and employees be sanctioned by the anti-Romanian measures taken by this government. We took measures for the people, for the Romanians. We see now that the measures they want to take are against the Romanians,” Dancila said.

According to prime prime minister Ludovic Orban, his cabinet’s priorities include a budget amendment for this year to allow the payment of pensions and salaries in the public sector until the end of the year, preparing Romania for winter in terms of energy stocks, and drafting the budget for 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)