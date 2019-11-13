Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 10:08
Politics
Social Democrats plan to file no-confidence motion against Romania’s new Govt.
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers filing a no-confidence motion against the new Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban, in February next year, PSD leader Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday, November 12.

The new government got the Parliament’s vote on November 4, thus replacing the Socialist government led by Viorica Dancila, which was dismissed following a no-confidence motion on October 10.

Viorica Dancila, who is also PSD's candidate in the presidential elections, said at public television TVR that the no-confidence motion would be submitted in the context of an "austerity program that the Orban government wants to implement,” local Agerpres reported.

“We promised a very active opposition, we promised that we will not let the pensioners and employees be sanctioned by the anti-Romanian measures taken by this government. We took measures for the people, for the Romanians. We see now that the measures they want to take are against the Romanians,” Dancila said.

According to prime prime minister Ludovic Orban, his cabinet’s priorities include a budget amendment for this year to allow the payment of pensions and salaries in the public sector until the end of the year, preparing Romania for winter in terms of energy stocks, and drafting the budget for 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 10:08
Politics
Social Democrats plan to file no-confidence motion against Romania’s new Govt.
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) considers filing a no-confidence motion against the new Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban, in February next year, PSD leader Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday, November 12.

The new government got the Parliament’s vote on November 4, thus replacing the Socialist government led by Viorica Dancila, which was dismissed following a no-confidence motion on October 10.

Viorica Dancila, who is also PSD's candidate in the presidential elections, said at public television TVR that the no-confidence motion would be submitted in the context of an "austerity program that the Orban government wants to implement,” local Agerpres reported.

“We promised a very active opposition, we promised that we will not let the pensioners and employees be sanctioned by the anti-Romanian measures taken by this government. We took measures for the people, for the Romanians. We see now that the measures they want to take are against the Romanians,” Dancila said.

According to prime prime minister Ludovic Orban, his cabinet’s priorities include a budget amendment for this year to allow the payment of pensions and salaries in the public sector until the end of the year, preparing Romania for winter in terms of energy stocks, and drafting the budget for 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40