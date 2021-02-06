Romania's Social Democrats to file no-confidence motion against Govt. on June 14

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the country’s biggest opposition party and the biggest parliamentary party by the number of MPs, confirmed a no-confidence motion against the Government on June 14 - but it has not secured the support of the radical AUR party yet.

PSD blames the Government and the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) for austerity policies, “similar to those pursued by president Traian Basescu and his prime minister Emil Boc [in 2010]," News.ro reported.

Incidentally, former PM Boc is among the main supporters of prime minister Florin Citu in his attempt to get the leading seat in the Liberal Party.

However, PSD has not yet received a firm endorsement for the no-confidence motion from the radical AUR party - its main potential partner. On the one hand, PSD has never confirmed plans to form a coalition with AUR, and on the other hand, AUR has not decided yet whether to support the motion.

While both AUR co-presidents blame PSD for having helped the Government see its Resilience Plan endorsed in parliament, their views regarding the support for a no-confidence motion diverge. Claudiu Tarziu argues against supporting the motion “that anyways stands no chance to be successful,” but Eugen Simion, on a more radical note, says that although the two parties (PSD, AUR) alone are not enough to overthrow the Government, it is worth seeking for more allies, according to G4media.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)