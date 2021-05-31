Romanian PM Citu runs for president of the Liberal Party against Ludovic Orban

Romania's prime minister Florin Citu on May 30 announced his candidacy to the top position in the National Liberal Party (PNL), saying that PNL needs a "fresh start" and promising the party that he would keep it at ruling for the coming eight years.

"We will transform Romania into a liberal country for all Romanians to enjoy. For me, as a liberal, entrepreneurs are the real heroes of a liberal economy ," said the prime minister, Hotnews.ro reported.

PM Citu announced a list of 40 top members of the party who back his candidacy, including Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc (himself a prime minister in the past), MEP Rares Bogdan, MP Robert Sighiartau, a couple of ministers (Raluca Turcan and Virgil Popescu) - but no new supporter compared to broad expectations.

PNL leader Ludovic Orban, who also served as prime minister last year, previously announced his candidacy and also secured support from a large number of leaders of liberal regional organisations.

While former PM Orban will attempt to capitalise on his vast network of relationships within the party developed in time, PM Citu, a newcomer in the party, is building his position on the robust economic recovery. Further economic strengthening would strengthen the role of PM Citu, but he still has to overcome the massive inertia and conservatism of the party apparatus.

PNL will hold a Congress on September 25.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)