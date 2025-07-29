PSD backs fast-track bill to cut SOE board perks, second fiscal package later

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) will immediately promote in Parliament a package of measures to reduce privileges for board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with a second fiscal package to follow in coordination with the upcoming budget revision, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu said on July 28, G4Media reported.

The reforms are part of a government program initially overseen by former deputy prime minister Dragoș Anastasiu, who resigned over the weekend.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan will now personally lead the reform task group. The measures were first presented on July 21.

“We agree that the prime minister, together with the Government, come quickly, tomorrow if possible, to assume responsibility in Parliament for the removal of these privileges,” Grindeanu said.

He added that PSD supports a phased approach, with immediate action to eliminate excessive SOE board benefits, while broader fiscal measures should come later and align with the budget rectification process. “The fiscal measures (…) should come in the second part, but it would be logical for these things to come together with the budget rectification, so that the fiscal measures are very well targeted,” the PSD leader said.

