Prosecutors from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal detained three people on Wednesday, October 29, in the case of the October 17 explosion at the apartment building in southern Bucharest that left three dead. Moreover, gas supplier Distrigaz Sud Rețele is considered a suspect. The company is charged with aggravated destruction, according to G4Media.

In response to the charges, Distrigaz said in a press release that no definitive technical conclusion regarding the causes of the incident has been issued yet.

The gas company noted that a “multitude of factors” may be involved, reaffirming that it has acted and continues to act “in accordance with legal norms and safety obligations” that regulate its activity.

“We have confidence in the rule of law and in the ability of the justice system to conduct a rigorous, impartial, and thorough investigation that will establish responsibilities based on facts and applicable legislation. Within judicial procedures, we will present all elements and defenses that strongly demonstrate the compliance of our actions. If deficiencies are identified and proven, we will assume full responsibility,” Distrigaz Sud Rețele stated.

In total, six people were brought in for questioning following the warrants: the two employees of Distrigaz Sud Rețele who carried out checks on the network supplying the apartment building on Calea Rahovei, a day before the explosion, and two employees and the two administrators of the company contracted by the building’s administration to fix the problem.

Those detained are an employee of Distrigaz and two employees of the company Amproperty Construct SRL from Bucharest, who allegedly carried out checks on the gas network after Distrigaz’s intervention.

Like the company, the three are accused of aggravated destruction and were detained for 24 hours. Three other people who were questioned were released after they gave explanations regarding the interventions they carried out in the area before the blast occurred.

Prosecutors also requested the suspension of activity for the company Amproperty Construct SRL, according to the cited sources.

A day before, police conducted searches in Bucharest, Ilfov, Prahova, and Teleorman, targeting the headquarters of Distrigaz, at the private inspection company, as well as at other physical and legal persons, targeting the seizure of documents and storage units.

Investigators are still not certain about what triggered the explosion that rocked the Rahova neighborhood, but a gas leak is the most probable cause.

“An epicenter was established in the area of the 5th and 6th floors. I couldn’t specify the exact apartment. That was the area where the explosion was strongest,” said Chief Commissioner Cristian Gheorghe, head of the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

(Photo source: Info Trafic Romania on Facebook)