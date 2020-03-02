Ro Insider
Market in Bucharest’s District 4 reopens after upgrade works
03 February 2020
Progresul farmers market, in Bucharest’s District 4, has reopened after undergoing upgrading works that lasted two months, Wall-street.ro reported.

The market now features spacious stalls, escalators and decorative fountains. But passers by and those who sell their products at the market say that the reopening was not sufficiently promoted.

In November of last year, the market closed for works that would allow it to receive the fire safety permit. Since then, RON 12 million (EUR 2.5 million) have been invested, and the sum also covered the reconfiguration and upgrade.

Around a week ago, the upper level of the market reopened. On a surface of 4,000 sqm, 142 double stalls for produce were set up. The ground floor, which is set to reopen, will accommodate food stores, bakeries, pastry and confectionery stores, and pharmacies on a 4,500 sqm surface.

The fruit and vegetable market has been moved from the ground floor to the upper level, to the concern of the sellers. They think older shoppers, who are the ones mostly shopping at the market, will be reluctant to go to the upper level, even if escalators are available, Wall-street.ro reported. Furthermore, while all the stalls are occupied, there are few clients as not many know about the reopening and the façade of the building is covered in a construction mesh with an announcement about the works.

(Photo: Amenajarea Domeniului Public 4 Facebook Page)

