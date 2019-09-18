First Romanian farmers’ association gets licensed for “mountain dairy” products

A Romanian farmers’ association in Sîngeorz-Băi, Bistriţa-Năsăud county, is the first cooperative in the alpine area to obtain the right to use the optional mention "alpine product" for six dairy products, the Agriculture Ministry announced on Tuesday, September 17, according to local Mediafax.

The products "Yellow Cheese", "White Cheese", "Cream", "Cottage Cheese (Urda)", "Curd" and "Cheese kneaded in Sîngeorz-Băi" were registered in the National Register of alpine products.

According to the ministry, the association started its production activity on April 1, 2019. Its activity is based on the processing of raw cow milk. The raw material comes from the local households, the maximum processing capacity being 3,000 liters of milk per day.

The name "alpine product" is established as an optional quality mention and is assigned to products intended for human consumption, where raw materials as well as animal fodder come mainly from mountain. The processing of raw material should also take place in alpine area.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)