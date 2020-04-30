Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 08:12
Social
Private schools in Romania ask the Govt. for help
30 April 2020
The decision to keep kindergartens and schools closed until September will lead to the closure of private education in Romania, according to a memorandum sent by the Romanian Montessori Federation and the Romanian Private Schools Association to president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Ludovic Orban.

The organizations are asking for financial support from the Government, Hotnews.ro reported.

This would translate in paying the salaries, the rents for the spaces where private schools carry out their activity, tax exemptions, and help in the negotiations with banks for working capital. About 150,000 children are enrolled in private education units.

If private schools close, these students must be enrolled in state units next fall.

The impact on the state budget would be at least RON 2.5 billion (EUR 515 mln) per year, or approximately 0.3% of Romania’s GDP for the year 2020, the organizations warned.

Moreover, some 20,000 teachers and support staff working in private schools and kindergartens could lose their jobs, the two organizations said.

