Central Romania: House of Prince Charles in Viscri opens to visitors

The Prince of Wales’s house in Viscri, a small village in the Transylvania region, central Romania, is now open to the public. The traditional Saxon property hosts two special exhibitions focused on the conservation of wild nature and the built patrimony.

While visiting the prince’s house in Viscri, tourists will discover the simple, traditional Saxon household and can taste local products in the cafe. Moreover, while walking in the gardens, they can learn about summer schools organised by The Prince of Wales’s Foundation in Romania in partnership with the Order of Architects of Romania (OAR), as well as a special gardening project for the children from the village.

“As tourists visiting Viscri have always been very eager to learn as much as possible about the connection The Prince of Wales has with the village, The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation decided in 2021 to transform the house in Viscri into an open house that speaks about the Prince’s passion for traditional architecture, sustainable agriculture, the protection of biodiversity and our valuable cultural heritage - in other words, about His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales’s love for Romania,” said Mihai Grigore, Property Manager The Prince of Wales’s House in Viscri.

The small village of Viscri became famous after Prince Charles bought an old house there in 2006. Until 2021, the property at Viscri 163 functioned as a guesthouse.

Today, the house’s reconverted barn hosts the permanent exhibition of The Transylvania Florilegium, a book dedicated to the plants of this region, commissioned by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, a passionate supporter of the conservation of this precious environment.

“The paintings of the florilegium were created by some of the finest contemporary botanical artists in the world, studying the flora at his properties at Viscri and Zalanpatak for over five years. In the florilegium, scientific information about each plant accompanies each of the 124 botanical illustrations. The two volumes of the Transylvania Florilegium will raise awareness of the diversity and beauty of the Transylvanian flora and inspire people to assist in its preservation,” reads the press release.

The property also hosts the photography exhibition ”Flying over Transylvania. Fortified Churches” by Romanian photographer Ionuț Macri.

The Prince of Wales’s house in Viscri is open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10 AM and 7 PM.

