Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 14:53
Travel
BBC features Viscri, Prince Charles' favorite Romanian village that has become a tourist hotspot
11 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BBC has published a feature about Viscri, the small village in Romania's Transylvania region that has become a tourist hotspot in recent years.

Only 450 people live in Viscri. The village became famous after Prince Charles of Wales bought an old house there in 2006, which he renovated. The place's popularity has been increasing ever since, along with the tourist numbers. 

And the tourists and their cars have been disrupting the village life: "The atmosphere today is more urban theme park than traditional farming village," BBC wrote.

"Cars are going past from early morning until late in the evening," Martin Lascu, a resident of Viscri, told BBC. 

"Everyone is coming because of Prince Charles," Martin also complained.

In 2005, only 5,000 tourists bought admission tickets to Viscri's 12th-Century fortified Lutheran Church. The number has been on an upward trend since then, reaching 45,000 in 2019.

However, the church is not the only attraction, as people are also drawn by the prince's simple, traditional Saxon blue farmhouse. Tourists are constantly coming to Prince Charles' house in Viscri to take photographs.

"As Viscri's popularity has grown, it has become a holiday home hotspot for cosmopolitan foreigners and wealthy Romanians. It is also a desirable destination for entrepreneurs from Bucharest to open guesthouses and restaurants," BBC also wrote.

As a result, house prices in the village have exploded. And this could mean that locals who grew up in the area will struggle to buy a home.

The full story can be read here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Calin Stan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 14:53
Travel
BBC features Viscri, Prince Charles' favorite Romanian village that has become a tourist hotspot
11 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BBC has published a feature about Viscri, the small village in Romania's Transylvania region that has become a tourist hotspot in recent years.

Only 450 people live in Viscri. The village became famous after Prince Charles of Wales bought an old house there in 2006, which he renovated. The place's popularity has been increasing ever since, along with the tourist numbers. 

And the tourists and their cars have been disrupting the village life: "The atmosphere today is more urban theme park than traditional farming village," BBC wrote.

"Cars are going past from early morning until late in the evening," Martin Lascu, a resident of Viscri, told BBC. 

"Everyone is coming because of Prince Charles," Martin also complained.

In 2005, only 5,000 tourists bought admission tickets to Viscri's 12th-Century fortified Lutheran Church. The number has been on an upward trend since then, reaching 45,000 in 2019.

However, the church is not the only attraction, as people are also drawn by the prince's simple, traditional Saxon blue farmhouse. Tourists are constantly coming to Prince Charles' house in Viscri to take photographs.

"As Viscri's popularity has grown, it has become a holiday home hotspot for cosmopolitan foreigners and wealthy Romanians. It is also a desirable destination for entrepreneurs from Bucharest to open guesthouses and restaurants," BBC also wrote.

As a result, house prices in the village have exploded. And this could mean that locals who grew up in the area will struggle to buy a home.

The full story can be read here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Calin Stan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content