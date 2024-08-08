Irish fashion retailer Primark opens first store in western Romania

Irish fashion retailer Primark has inaugurated its first store in Western Romania at Iulius Mall, part of the mixed-use Iulius Town in Timișoara.

The store, which opened on August 7, 2024, marks Primark's third location in Romania following an investment of EUR 10 million.

"We are delighted to open our doors today and welcome customers in Timișoara to our new Primark Iulius Mall store. We've had a great welcome in Romania since our arrival in late 2022, and it's fantastic to see our offering of affordable fashion resonate locally," said Maciej Podwojski, Head of CEE at Primark.

Primark Timișoara is expected to significantly boost the local economy by creating over 150 new jobs.

The store spans over 3,200 sqm on a single floor and offers a wide range of products, including trending fashion, beauty, lifestyle items, and homeware at affordable prices.

The store's opening marks another milestone for Primark's expansion in Romania, following successful openings in Bucharest's ParkLake Shopping Centre and AFI Cotroceni.

Future plans include opening additional stores in Cluj-Napoca and Craiova.

(Photo: the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com