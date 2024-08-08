Real Estate

Irish fashion retailer Primark opens first store in western Romania

08 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Irish fashion retailer Primark has inaugurated its first store in Western Romania at Iulius Mall, part of the mixed-use Iulius Town in Timișoara.

The store, which opened on August 7, 2024, marks Primark's third location in Romania following an investment of EUR 10 million.

"We are delighted to open our doors today and welcome customers in Timișoara to our new Primark Iulius Mall store. We've had a great welcome in Romania since our arrival in late 2022, and it's fantastic to see our offering of affordable fashion resonate locally," said Maciej Podwojski, Head of CEE at Primark.

Primark Timișoara is expected to significantly boost the local economy by creating over 150 new jobs.

The store spans over 3,200 sqm on a single floor and offers a wide range of products, including trending fashion, beauty, lifestyle items, and homeware at affordable prices.

The store's opening marks another milestone for Primark's expansion in Romania, following successful openings in Bucharest's ParkLake Shopping Centre and AFI Cotroceni.

Future plans include opening additional stores in Cluj-Napoca and Craiova.

(Photo: the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Irish fashion retailer Primark opens first store in western Romania

08 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Irish fashion retailer Primark has inaugurated its first store in Western Romania at Iulius Mall, part of the mixed-use Iulius Town in Timișoara.

The store, which opened on August 7, 2024, marks Primark's third location in Romania following an investment of EUR 10 million.

"We are delighted to open our doors today and welcome customers in Timișoara to our new Primark Iulius Mall store. We've had a great welcome in Romania since our arrival in late 2022, and it's fantastic to see our offering of affordable fashion resonate locally," said Maciej Podwojski, Head of CEE at Primark.

Primark Timișoara is expected to significantly boost the local economy by creating over 150 new jobs.

The store spans over 3,200 sqm on a single floor and offers a wide range of products, including trending fashion, beauty, lifestyle items, and homeware at affordable prices.

The store's opening marks another milestone for Primark's expansion in Romania, following successful openings in Bucharest's ParkLake Shopping Centre and AFI Cotroceni.

Future plans include opening additional stores in Cluj-Napoca and Craiova.

(Photo: the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments
06 August 2024
Business
Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025
06 August 2024
Sports
Mircea Lucescu replaces Edi Iordănescu as coach of Romania’s national football team