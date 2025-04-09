Microsoft to develop Romania’s first smart hospital

Microsoft Romania announced on Wednesday, April 9, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the “George Emil Palade” University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology in Târgu Mureș for the development of Romania’s first smart hospital.

According to the press release, the project aims to revolutionize healthcare through innovative structures, advanced facilities, and smart technologies.

The first smart hospital in Romania will be developed by Microsoft with governmental support and will be implemented by UMFST G.E. Palade Târgu Mureș, which will serve as a pilot unit for the full digitalization of Romania’s healthcare system.

The collaboration will leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform, along with its services and solutions, to enhance the delivery of medical services, research, and education within the George Emil Palade smart hospital.

“This collaboration with Microsoft will allow us to bring innovative solutions to the healthcare sector, improving patient care and advancing medical research and education,” said Leonard Azamfirei, Rector of UMFST G.E. Palade Târgu Mureș.

“We are excited to collaborate with UMFST on this groundbreaking project. By combining our technological expertise with UMFST’s commitment to medical excellence, we aim to set a new standard for healthcare in Romania and beyond,” said Bogdan Putinica, General Manager of Microsoft Central Europe EURA.

