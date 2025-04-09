Healthcare

Microsoft to develop Romania’s first smart hospital

09 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Microsoft Romania announced on Wednesday, April 9, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the “George Emil Palade” University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology in Târgu Mureș for the development of Romania’s first smart hospital.

According to the press release, the project aims to revolutionize healthcare through innovative structures, advanced facilities, and smart technologies. 

The first smart hospital in Romania will be developed by Microsoft with governmental support and will be implemented by UMFST G.E. Palade Târgu Mureș, which will serve as a pilot unit for the full digitalization of Romania’s healthcare system.

The collaboration will leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform, along with its services and solutions, to enhance the delivery of medical services, research, and education within the George Emil Palade smart hospital. 

“This collaboration with Microsoft will allow us to bring innovative solutions to the healthcare sector, improving patient care and advancing medical research and education,” said Leonard Azamfirei, Rector of UMFST G.E. Palade Târgu Mureș. 

“We are excited to collaborate with UMFST on this groundbreaking project. By combining our technological expertise with UMFST’s commitment to medical excellence, we aim to set a new standard for healthcare in Romania and beyond,” said Bogdan Putinica, General Manager of Microsoft Central Europe EURA.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Healthcare

Microsoft to develop Romania’s first smart hospital

09 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Microsoft Romania announced on Wednesday, April 9, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the “George Emil Palade” University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology in Târgu Mureș for the development of Romania’s first smart hospital.

According to the press release, the project aims to revolutionize healthcare through innovative structures, advanced facilities, and smart technologies. 

The first smart hospital in Romania will be developed by Microsoft with governmental support and will be implemented by UMFST G.E. Palade Târgu Mureș, which will serve as a pilot unit for the full digitalization of Romania’s healthcare system.

The collaboration will leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform, along with its services and solutions, to enhance the delivery of medical services, research, and education within the George Emil Palade smart hospital. 

“This collaboration with Microsoft will allow us to bring innovative solutions to the healthcare sector, improving patient care and advancing medical research and education,” said Leonard Azamfirei, Rector of UMFST G.E. Palade Târgu Mureș. 

“We are excited to collaborate with UMFST on this groundbreaking project. By combining our technological expertise with UMFST’s commitment to medical excellence, we aim to set a new standard for healthcare in Romania and beyond,” said Bogdan Putinica, General Manager of Microsoft Central Europe EURA.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 April 2025
Politics
Elena Lasconi refuses to withdraw from Romania’s presidential race after USR shifts support to Nicușor Dan
09 April 2025
Healthcare
Microsoft to develop Romania’s first smart hospital
09 April 2025
Transport
Bucharest’s main airport to expand with new passenger terminal
09 April 2025
Travel
Danube Delta wins “Destination of the Year 2025” title in Romania
09 April 2025
Politics
Romania to clarify Visa Waiver delay with US Homeland Security, interim president says
09 April 2025
Defense
Romania was not notified of any withdrawal of US troops, Defense Ministry says
09 April 2025
Macro
Romania's interim president names key industries hit by US tariffs, calls for moderate response
09 April 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Exchange recovers in one day half of the loss incurred since US tariffs shock