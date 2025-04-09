Romania was not notified of any withdrawal of US troops, Defense Ministry says

The Defense Ministry said that it had not received any official notification from the United States regarding the withdrawal of American troops from Romania's territory, and that it cannot formulate a response based solely on media reports. The clarification comes after public reports emerged regarding a possible withdrawal of approximately 10,000 American troops from Romania and Poland.

The ministry also stated that “the relations between Romania and the United States of America are founded on a solid strategic partnership, based on common values, mutual trust, and a collaboration strengthened over more than two decades” and that “all bilateral agreements, including those regulating US military presence in Romania, remain on force.”

In the same message, Romanian defense officials emphasize that “strategic facilities hosted on military bases on Romanian territory, such as the US forces stationed at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogălniceanu or the Aegis Ashore missile defense system installed at the 99th Base in Deveselu, which is integrated into NATO’s missile defense system, are clear evidence of the joint Romanian-American commitment to allied collective security.”

The Defense Ministry’s press release also highlights the modernization and expansion of the 57th Air Base at Mihail Kogălniceanu, with an investment of over EUR 2.5 billion by the Romanian government, along with the country’s constant investment in defense, and the military exercises that are scheduled for this year involving US troops.

There are currently approximately 1,700 American troops deployed in Romania. The largest detachment, of nearly 1,400 troops, is stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu military base.

The Defense Ministry's statements echoed Romanian interim president Ilie Bolojan, who held a press conference on the same day.

“There is no discussion and no official information that confirms what you are saying,” said Bolojan when asked about a possible withdrawal of American troops. “In the discussion that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had with the foreign ministers from Europe, he reaffirmed the US commitment, so there is nothing to indicate that the USA has made a decision regarding disengagement on the eastern flank."

Ilie Bolojan also said that although the Trump administration is considering spending cuts, that does not mean that “aspects related to the eastern flank, which is currently the most important NATO flank in Europe,” will be included.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)