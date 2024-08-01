DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to add five stores to network in Romania

DIY retailer Leroy Merlin Romania plans to add five stores to its local network in the coming period.

The company is set to open a store in Piteşti this fall, and it is targeting the cities of Bucharest (two stores), Bistriţa and Brăila for 2025-2026.

The store in Pitesti, currently under construction, is to be inaugurated at the beginning of October.

The two stores in Bucharest, scheduled for 2025, will be located in the Supernova Lujerului and Supernova Pantelimon projects.

The five stores will have surfaces between 8,500 and 14,500 sqm, with teams of 100 employees each.

"In the coming period, we plan to expand in at least three cities where Leroy Merlin is not active. The opening of the store in Pitesti and the plans for 2025-2026 reflect our commitment to bringing Leroy Merlin products and services closer to customers. We have ambitious goals, which will certainly contribute to the local economic development," Mathieu Bauduin, CEO of Leroy Merlin Romania, said.

In 2024, the company's total investment budget is approximately RON 100 million (EUR 20 million), similar to that of 2023. It is divided between training programs and attracting talent, modernizing stores and optimizing internal processes, opening new stores and developing the online platform, and integration of sales channels, the company explained.

By the end of next year, the retailer plans to reach 30 stores nationwide. It currently has 21 stores in the country, employing 3,500 in 15 cities: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Ploiesti, Braşov, Constanţa, Sibiu, Suceava, Târgu Mureş, Bacău, Iaşi, Timisoara, Oradea, Târgovişte and Arad.

A member of the French Adeo Group, Leroy Merlin has more than 1,000 stores in 20 countries.

