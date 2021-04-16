What you need to consider before implementing or migrating your ERP to the cloud? (press release)

Press Release

Following Microsoft`s launch of a cloud ERP in Romania on the 1st of April, 2021, Intelligent Systems organizes a round-table discussion that will shed light on the difference between on-premises and cloud software solutions, the trends, challenges, and opportunities related to ERP systems. It gathered experienced professionals to share their thoughts on the subject from technical, business, and operational perspectives.

During the round-table discussion Mihai Tătăran, General Manager of Avaelgo, Microsoft Azure MVP and Microsoft Regional Director, will address the questions companies face when considering implementation or migration to the cloud. Commenting on his participation, Mihai said: “Cloud ERP has emerged as a viable solution for small and medium-sized businesses, but as well as large firms, depending on their specific and complexity. If there’s one big selling point for Microsoft's cloud ERP it’s that it's extremely easy and affordable to implement and will easily scale up and down depending on your business needs so you don’t have to re-implement every time something changes. From our experience, we know giving up control and jumpstart Dynamics in your organization can be scary, as the information you store in an ERP system is vital to your business and entrusting it to someone outside of your business is a big step, but Microsoft Dynamics ERP has a very strict expectation for its security and actually offers better security services than most businesses could afford in-house.”

Another participant in the event will be Eleonora Bettinelli, Sales Manager, Toyota Tsusho Systems Europe GmbH, who will provide insight on the customer perspective and what her company considered when implementing a cloud ERP system. Alongside her will be Alexandru Dorobantu, General Manager of Intelligent Systems Romania, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner. He will share the feedback he gets from businesses about the shift to the cloud and if they are ready to migrate their ERP.

The discussion will be moderated by the well-known Tudor Galoș, who as he commented “will be the tough one asking the uncomfortable questions”.

The online event will be held on the 22nd of April and is still open for registration. Don’t miss your chance to ask your questions related to the topic.

About Intelligent Systems

Employing more than 200 people and reporting 17 years of continuous growth, Intelligent Systems is an international consultancy company that delivers business software projects to local and multi-country organizations.