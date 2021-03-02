Veeam releases new V11 with 200+ Enhancements, elliminating Ransomware and Data Loss while providing a single platform for Modern Data Protection (press release)

Press Release

New 4-in-1 solution ​combines backup, replication, storage snapshots and now, Continuous Data Protection (CDP).

Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced general availability of NEW Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11, enabling the most advanced data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical and Enterprise workloads. With more than 200 new features and enhancements, the single solution for comprehensive data management is powerful and flexible enough to protect each phase of the data life cycle, while handling all the complexities of a multi-cloud environment for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

“Veeam released V10 with more than 150 new enhancements just 12 months ago, and now has more than 700,000 downloads. Being able to launch the next version — Veeam Backup & Replication v11 — with an additional 200 new and powerful backup, cloud, DR, security and automation enhancements speaks volumes to Veeam’s speed of innovation, as well as our strong commitment to the needs and data reliability demands of our customers and partners,” said Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam.

”We are excited that we are able to offer our customers the best solution for data protection and backup, the new Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11 includes Continuous Data Protection. We, together with our extended network of partners, will make this single solution the best option for modern data protection for customers of all sizes and become the product of choice for businesses in EMEA that want to successfully navigate the challenges of tomorrow”, said Dan Popa, Senior Territory Manager Romania, Bulgaria & Albania at Veeam Software.

451 Research reports that 69% of enterprises indicate at least 75% of their workforce can now effectively work remotely. With workloads accelerating to multi-cloud ecosystems and workers increasingly operating remotely, data is harder to manage and control than ever before. In response to the new data protection challenges customers faced in 2020 and in anticipation of those to come this year, the new V11 includes reliable security and ransomware protection that fends off increasing risks of cyberthreats now and into the future, delivering unprecedented resiliency for companies of any size.

New Veeam V11 enables businesses to leverage the following features as part of a complete data protection solution:

Disaster Recovery with Veeam Continuous Data Protection (CDP) : Eliminate downtime and minimize data loss for Tier-1 VMware workloads with built-in CDP and achieve immediate recoveries to a latest state or desired point in time providing the best recovery point objectives (RPOs).

: Eliminate downtime and minimize data loss for Tier-1 VMware workloads with built-in CDP and achieve immediate recoveries to a latest state or desired point in time providing the best recovery point objectives (RPOs). Reliable Ransomware Protection: Keep backups safe with immutable, hardened Linux repositories compliant with SEC 17a-4(f), FINRA 4511(c) and CFTC 1.31(c)-(d) regulations, preventing encryption by ransomware, accidental or malicious deletions; based on general-purpose servers, without any hardware lock-in.

Keep backups safe with immutable, hardened Linux repositories compliant with SEC 17a-4(f), FINRA 4511(c) and CFTC 1.31(c)-(d) regulations, preventing encryption by ransomware, accidental or malicious deletions; based on general-purpose servers, without any hardware lock-in. AWS S3 Glacier and Azure Blob Archive: Reduce the costs of long-term data archival and retention by up to 20 times and replace manual tape management with new native support for Amazon S3 Glacier (including Glacier Deep Archive) and Microsoft Azure Archive Storage through end-to-end backup life cycle management with Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository™ Archive Tier.

Reduce the costs of long-term data archival and retention by up to 20 times and replace manual tape management with new native support for Amazon S3 Glacier (including Glacier Deep Archive) and Microsoft Azure Archive Storage through end-to-end backup life cycle management with Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository™ Archive Tier. Google Cloud Storage: New support for Google Cloud Storage for Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository Capacity Tier, providing greater choice of hot cloud object storage targets.

New support for Google Cloud Storage for Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository Capacity Tier, providing greater choice of hot cloud object storage targets. Expanded Instant Recovery: Achieve the lowest recovery time objectives (RTOs) with powerful instant recovery for Microsoft SQL, Oracle databases and NAS file shares from the pioneer of Instant VM Recovery®.

Achieve the lowest recovery time objectives (RTOs) with powerful instant recovery for Microsoft SQL, Oracle databases and NAS file shares from the pioneer of Instant VM Recovery®. NEW Veeam Agent for Mac: Delivers end-user data backup for any macOS device, joining existing Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows, Linux, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris.

Delivers end-user data backup for any macOS device, joining existing Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows, Linux, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris. Veeam-powered BaaS and DRaaS: Leverage the services, solutions and expertise needed to maximize the value of V11 by teaming up with Veeam-powered service providers for a fully managed backup experience.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™. Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud and securing data. Veeam has 400,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 69% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s 100% channel ecosystem includes global partners, as well as HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo as exclusive resellers. Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.