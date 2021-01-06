Press Releases

Press Release: Intesa Sanpaolo wins ‘Bank Of The Year In Western Europe’ and ‘Bank Of The Year In Italy’ at the 2020 Banker Awards

06 January 2021
Intesa Sanpaolo is the first Italian bank recognized as Western Europe’s best bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo has been awarded as ‘Bank of the Year in Western Europe’ and ‘Bank of the Year in Italy’ by The Banker, the specialist publication of the Financial Times Group. The award marks the first time that an Italian bank has received recognition as the best bank in Western Europe. 

In its selection, The Banker’s panel of international judges considered Intesa Sanpaolo’s strong financial performance and the successful merger with UBI Banca that has created an Italian banking champion able to successfully compete at the European level. The panel gave particular importance to the vital role Intesa Sanpaolo has played in supporting the Italian economy and society throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marco Elio Rottigni, Head of Intesa Sanpaolo's International Subsidiary Banks Division, stated: “Intesa Sanpaolo is one of Europe's best-performing banking groups and stands out for the strength of its balance sheet. After the merger with UBI, it stands at the top positions in the Euro-area ranking by market capitalization, being also among the best European banks according to several performance and financial indicators. The Banker's recognition as ‘Bank of the Year in Western Europe’ reflects not only these important reasons but also the fact that the UBI acquisition has paved the way for innovative banking merger techniques, appreciated and approved by the regulatory authorities. The belonging to such a prestigious and solid banking group puts our international subsidiaries in the position to be significant contributors to the Group’s success, as they fully benefit in their home markets from shared opportunities, synergies and best practices. The COVID pandemic has made this even more important, and together we have launched concrete initiatives to support local economies, our customers and our people, creating value for the communities in which the Group operates."

