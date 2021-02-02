Press Release: IBS through Marius Rîmboaca Law Firm assisted the sale of Gemini Solutions to ThoughtWorks

Press Release

IBS through Marius Rîmboaca Law Firm assisted Gemini Solutions, a software development and consulting company founded in Silicon Valley with a development center in Romania, in the acquisition process by ThoughtWorks, a global software company headquartered in the United States.

The assistance provided by Marius Rîmboaca Law Firm included both the revision of the SPA contract regarding the legal implications for the local subsidiary of Gemini Solutions and the assistance during the Legal Due Diligence process performed by the buyer's lawyers.

The team of lawyers was coordinated by Marius Rîmboacă, a member of the Bucharest Bar, with over 20 years of experience in the legal field. Marius Rîmboacă has been involved in numerous acquisitions and mergers, contracts, company structures, real estate transactions for residential and office projects, GDPR.

“We are delighted we were able to assist Gemini Solutions in the acquisition process by ThoughtWorks, the Romanian IT market being, as it is well known, a growing market. In general, such transactions are complex ones, involving both an overview of the structure of the transaction and a detailed approach of the legal issues. But apart from the legal challenges, the greatest satisfaction is given by the successful completion of the transaction." said Marius Rîmboacă, Managing Partner IBS.

About IBS

IBS is the first local company that offers integrated consulting services in the legal (through Marius Rimboaca Law Firm) and management of receivables fields.

IBS lawyers and counselors cover mainly the areas of corporate and commercial law, merger and acquisitions, real estate, GDPR, commercial litigations.

As regards the management of receivables/debts recovery, we take into consideration maintaining the amicable relations between clients and their business partners by involving IBS in the collecting process as a third party, over 70% of the cases being solved in amicable (pre-litigation) phase. According to no debt collection, no commission principle we agree on a successful commission only to be paid after the recovery of the debt.

