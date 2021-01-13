Press Releases
Press Release: Cristiana Belodan, Oxygen’s new Strategy & Transformation Director

13 January 2021
Cristiana Belodan, one of the top Romanian executives in advertising, joins Oxygen as Strategy & Transformation Director. Her responsibilities include integrating all resources under the company’s new positioning as a full-service agency, developing and strengthening Oxygen’s services, as well as managing the Strategy and Creative departments. 

As a member of Effie Romania’s jury and International Advertising Association (IAA), Cristiana brings over 15 years of advertising and communication experience to the role. 

The appointment follows an almost 2-year collaboration during which Cristiana, as Strategic Consultant, led the repositioning process of Oxygen as a full-service communication agency, playing an instrumental role in reshaping its brand identity following its merger with Frank, last year. 

Having Cristiana join the team came almost naturally, considering the role she played in repositioning the agency, together with sharing the same values, vision, and goals. Her appointment marks a milestone in the agency’s development and an asset to our clients. I’m more than welcome for her to become part of the Oxygen team”, stated Tereza Tranakas, Managing Partner Oxygen. 

I found a driven, perfectionist, and passionate partner in Oxygen and I’m sure together we will set new strategic & creative standards for our current and future clients’ campaigns. In 2021, efficient creativity will play an even greater role than before. Thus, I have gladly taken the opportunity to further develop Oxygen’s creative product and expertise across all areas of communication”, stated Cristiana Belodan, Strategy & Transformation Director Oxygen.

Oxygen is an integrated communication agency, with a local and international clients portfolio, such as Enel, BCR, Arctic, Olympus, Betano, Moncler, BERD, Sensiblu (Batiste, SPLAT, L’Occitane, iWhite, Apivita), Garanti BBVA, Nestlé, Skoda, Total Romania, VEKA Romania, Huawei, Siniat – Grupul Etex, VEEAM, Fashion House, Selgros, Snow, Masculan, Gregory’s România, Sony Pictures AXN, Intesa Sanpaolo, PPD România, Gruppo Campari (Campari, Aperol), Aquavia, DELL, DIAGEO, Skechers, Dentons, Prime Kapital, Don Pedro, Green Cola, and many more.

Oxygen is the only integrated communication agency in Romania with offices in two cities – Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Oxygen’s office in Cluj-Napoca was opened in 2018 and mainly services clients activating in the Western part of the country.  

Oxygen’s mission is to sustainably grow brands and businesses, through insights, strategic approaches, and results-driven campaigns. For more details, please visit: 

 

