Press Releases
Press Release

The 3 best practices for keeping your property data in good shape (press release)

08 March 2021
romaniainsider
Since property asset managers deal with several types of property data and data entries on a regular basis, compromised data quality – whether it’s obsolete, incomplete, inaccurate, or contains errors – is a common issue.

This isn’t a problem specific to real estate property management, it’s a problem with data management in general.

There are three practices you can use to enhance the quality of your property data based on the four pillars of information management: people, process, technology, and content.

  1. Create a process for maintaining the property data 
  2. Get your team onboard
  3. Assess data quality regularly

But what does this mean in practice? Read the full article on onlinerealassets.com.

