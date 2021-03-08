The 3 best practices for keeping your property data in good shape (press release)

Press Release

Since property asset managers deal with several types of property data and data entries on a regular basis, compromised data quality – whether it’s obsolete, incomplete, inaccurate, or contains errors – is a common issue.

This isn’t a problem specific to real estate property management, it’s a problem with data management in general.

There are three practices you can use to enhance the quality of your property data based on the four pillars of information management: people, process, technology, and content.

Create a process for maintaining the property data Get your team onboard Assess data quality regularly

But what does this mean in practice? Read the full article on onlinerealassets.com.