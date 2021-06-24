François Coste, Jérôme France reelected president, VP of French Chamber of Commerce in Romania

François Coste (opening photo), the CEO of insurer Groupama Asigurări, has been reelected president of the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER).

Jérôme France, the CEO of Emi International, has been reconfirmed as vice-president of the organization.

It is the third mandate for the two, who represent both the corporate and SMEs sectors, CCIFER explained in a release.

Coste has been a member of the CCIFER board since 2016. He held CEO and held CFO positions in France, Norway, Nigeria, China, Japan, United States, Spain, and Romania, where he has been running the local operations of Groupama since 2014. He has been the president of the board of the Insurance Pool against Natural Disasters (PAID) Romania since 2014.

Jérôme France

Entrepreneur Jérôme France has been residing in Romania since 2003. He developed B2B companies in Romania, Russia, and Ukraine. Since becoming a member of the CCIFER board, he got involved in projects such as construction and infrastructure task group BPT or developing the CCIFER activities outside of Bucharest through business marathons.

(Photos courtesy of CCIFER)

