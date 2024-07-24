Environment

President promulgates law increasing bear culling quota in Romania

24 July 2024

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis signed into law the legislative project that raises the hunting quota for the brown bear to almost 500 from the current 220. Promoted as a measure to control overpopulation and prevent further bear attacks, the MPs passed the bill last week, following the recent deadly attack on a hiker in the Carpathians

However, environmental groups are expressing serious concerns. They argue that hunting alone is not a sufficient solution to lower the number of bear attacks or sustainably manage the population. Some fear that the new law could potentially open the door to trophy hunting, a practice that is in direct violation of EU legislation.

The law to come into force allows the legal killing of 426 brown bears for prevention and 55 bears as part of the intervention quota in 2024-2025. The current permitted quota targeted 220 individuals.

Former environment minister Barna Tánczos, one of the bill's initiators, said the new legislation must be implemented to protect human lives.

"After eight years, the bear can be hunted again in Romania. Thus, we can stop the growth of the brown bear population and save lives," he stated, quoted by News.ro.

In turn, local environmental non-profit Agent Green said this is an "anti-European law," and the kill quota was based on "miscalculations that endanger the species." It also announced that it notified the European Commission.

Several non-profits and experts have consistently argued that a more comprehensive approach is needed. They believe that the radical solutions proposed by the law, such as increased hunting quotas, are not the only answer. They advocate for a strategy that includes better trash management, prevention, and education of residents and tourists.

Estimates by the Environment Ministry previously said that up to 8,000 brown bears are roaming the forests of Romania, yet specialists say there is still not an exact count to scientifically back the killing quotas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fernbach Antal/Dreamstime.com)

1

