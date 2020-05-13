Newsroom
Romanian president announces first coronavirus restrictions to be lifted on May 15
13 May 2020
Self-declaration forms will no longer be needed to leave the house starting May 15, and some shops will be allowed to resume activity, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, May 12.

Romania will ease the lockdown restrictions this Friday, as the state of emergency will be lifted in the country, but the citizens will still have to respect some rules.

Thus, after May 15, citizens will no longer be required to fill out a form to leave the house. However, "in our interest and the interest of people we want to protect, we should not exaggerate," president Iohannis said.

Trips outside the locality will be allowed only for a limited number of purposes, including going to work or for agricultural work, or individual activities such as cycling, Iohannis explained. However, those who want to leave their hometown will still be required to fill out self-declaration forms, except for those traveling inside the metropolitan areas.

"Many people from communes around Bucharest come to work in the capital. For these trips, inside the metropolitan area, you will not need a signed self-declaration form," Iohannis explained.

The president also announced that trade would reopen partially starting Friday, May 15. For example, stores with a street entrance will be allowed to open, as well as the beauty salons and museums. 

Iohannis also recommended local authorities to reopen the public parks. Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea already announced that the parks in the capital city would open to the public this Friday.

Religious services will also be resumed in special conditions: they can be held outside, and the believers attending the services are required to wear masks and respect the social distancing rules.

As for the obligations, wearing masks in indoor public spaces and public transport will be mandatory in Romania after May 15, president Iohannis also said.

"It is mandatory, attention, it is not a recommendation, it is mandatory to keep a distance. The required distance between people is 1.5 meters, which is about two arms' length; if we both stretch our arms, that's the distance we're looking for," Klaus Iohannis added.

The president also urged citizens to wash their hands as often as possible, and always when they come home from the store or outdoor activities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Normal

 

