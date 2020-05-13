Bucharest parks will reopen this Friday, mayor says

All parks and public gardens in Bucharest, as well as the zoo, will reopen this Friday, May 15, general mayor Gabriela Firea announced.

Romania is to change the state of emergency with the state of alert on May 15.

“As of Friday, May 15, all parks, public gardens - including the zoo - and cemeteries will open in the capital. Bucharest City Hall added this topic on the agenda, and it was voted during today's meeting of the Municipal Committee for special emergency situations,” Firea said on Facebook.

She also recommended Bucharesters to avoid crowded areas, to respect social distancing, and to wash their hands often.

All parks in Romania’s capital city have been closed since March 28, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Several large parks in Bucharest’s District 2 reopened on May 9.

(Photo source: Dianabahrin/Dreamstime.com)