President Iohannis decorates the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

President Klaus Iohannis awarded Patriarch Daniel, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church, with the National Order of the Star of Romania with the rank of Collar. The awarding ceremony was held at the Cotroceni Palace on July 22, when Patriarch Daniel celebrated his 70th birthday.

"On the occasion of your 70th birthday, I congratulate you, Your Beatitude, and I am happy to grant you the highest decoration of the Romanian state, the National Order of the Star of Romania with the rank of Collar," Iohannis said at the ceremony.

"You are the first Patriarch elected since our country's accession to the European Union. During this entire period, you have ensured that the Romanian Orthodox Church has its positive and well-defined place in the course and fulfilment of the European destiny of the Romanian people. We remember the active presence of the Romanian Orthodox Church in the debates on religious freedom and the relationship between states and Cults, on the occasion of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union," the president added.

Klaus Iohannis also referred to the Patriarch's "fundamental role" in the development of interfaith and interreligious dialogue and his essential contribution "to the affirmation of the Romanian Orthodox Church as an important dialogue partner of the Romanian state for the consolidation of our democratic society."

"I am convinced that you will continue to fulfil the important projects of the Romanian Orthodox Church, that you will support the connection of Romanians everywhere with their homeland, and you will inspire the young generations under the motto of the high distinction given to you, In fide salus, for the common good," the president concluded.

In his turn, as reported by Basilica.ro, Patriarch Daniel thanked president Iohannis and said that he receives the distinction "as a sign of appreciation not only of the activities as Patriarch but as an honour for the entire Romanian Orthodox Church."

Patriarch Daniel was born on July 22, 1951, in the village of Dobresti, Timis county, and baptised Dan-Ilie. He was elected as Archbishop of Bucharest, Metropolitan of Muntenia and Dobrudgea and Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church on September 12, 2007. His full biography is available here.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)