President Iohannis decorates French ambassador to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis awarded Michèle Ramis, France's ambassador to Romania, with the National Order of the Star of Romania, in the rank of Commander, for her "exceptional contribution to the development of political and diplomatic relations." The decoration decree was signed on Tuesday, September 29.

"As a sign of high appreciation for her exceptional contribution to the development of political and diplomatic relations, as well as to the encouragement of cultural and economic exchanges between Romania and the French Republic, president Klaus Iohannis conferred the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commander to His Excellency Mrs. Michèle Ramis, ambassador of the French Republic in Romania," the Romanian Presidency announced.

The decoration comes as the French ambassador ends her term in Romania.

In this context, Bogdan Aurescu, the Romanian minister of foreign affairs, also welcomed Michèle Ramis at the Foreign Affairs Ministry's headquarters on Tuesday to thank her for her activity in Romania and wish her success in her future missions.

According to a decree from September 18 posted on Legifrance.gouv.fr and quoted by News.ro, France's future ambassador to Bucharest is Laurence Auer.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ambassade de France en Roumanie)