Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 11:35
People

President Iohannis decorates French ambassador to Romania

30 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis awarded Michèle Ramis, France's ambassador to Romania, with the National Order of the Star of Romania, in the rank of Commander, for her "exceptional contribution to the development of political and diplomatic relations." The decoration decree was signed on Tuesday, September 29.

"As a sign of high appreciation for her exceptional contribution to the development of political and diplomatic relations, as well as to the encouragement of cultural and economic exchanges between Romania and the French Republic, president Klaus Iohannis conferred the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commander to His Excellency Mrs. Michèle Ramis, ambassador of the French Republic in Romania," the Romanian Presidency announced.

The decoration comes as the French ambassador ends her term in Romania. 

In this context, Bogdan Aurescu, the Romanian minister of foreign affairs, also welcomed Michèle Ramis at the Foreign Affairs Ministry's headquarters on Tuesday to thank her for her activity in Romania and wish her success in her future missions.

According to a decree from September 18 posted on Legifrance.gouv.fr and quoted by News.ro, France's future ambassador to Bucharest is Laurence Auer.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ambassade de France en Roumanie)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 11:35
People

President Iohannis decorates French ambassador to Romania

30 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis awarded Michèle Ramis, France's ambassador to Romania, with the National Order of the Star of Romania, in the rank of Commander, for her "exceptional contribution to the development of political and diplomatic relations." The decoration decree was signed on Tuesday, September 29.

"As a sign of high appreciation for her exceptional contribution to the development of political and diplomatic relations, as well as to the encouragement of cultural and economic exchanges between Romania and the French Republic, president Klaus Iohannis conferred the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commander to His Excellency Mrs. Michèle Ramis, ambassador of the French Republic in Romania," the Romanian Presidency announced.

The decoration comes as the French ambassador ends her term in Romania. 

In this context, Bogdan Aurescu, the Romanian minister of foreign affairs, also welcomed Michèle Ramis at the Foreign Affairs Ministry's headquarters on Tuesday to thank her for her activity in Romania and wish her success in her future missions.

According to a decree from September 18 posted on Legifrance.gouv.fr and quoted by News.ro, France's future ambassador to Bucharest is Laurence Auer.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ambassade de France en Roumanie)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

30 September 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time
29 September 2020
Business
French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?
28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities
27 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Partial results confirm Nicusor Dan is Bucharest’s new mayor
24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes