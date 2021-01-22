Romanian president accredits several new ambassadors

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday, January 22, the accreditation decrees for new Romanian ambassadors to countries such as Russia, Canada, and the UK.

Cristian Istrate has been accredited as Romania's ambassador to the Russian Federation, Bogdan Manoiu is to be the new ambassador to Canada, while Daniela-Laura Popescu has been accredited as the new ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Romanian Presidency announced.

Dan Mihalache, the president's former chief of staff, was appointed to the embassy in Cyprus.

The other ambassador accredited on Friday are Razvan Rotundu - Romania's ambassador to Georgia; Brandusa-Ioana Predescu - ambassador to Bulgaria; Daniela-Mariana Sezonov-Tane - ambassador to India; Dan-Adrian Balanescu - the new ambassador to Indonesia; Nineta Barbulescu - Romania's ambassador to Malaysia; Daniel Cristian Ciobanu - ambassador to Uzbekistan; Marius-Gabriel Lazurca - Romania's ambassador to Mexico and ambassador to Nicaragua, El Salvador and Costa Rica; and Camelia Ion-Radu - ambassador to Peru and ambassador to Bolivia.

