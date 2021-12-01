Profile picture for user sfodor
Politics

US ambassador to Bucharest ends mandate

12 January 2021
The mandate of Adrian Zuckerman, the United States ambassador to Bucharest, has ended, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

He assumed his duties as ambassador in December 2019.

Foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu received Zuckerman for his farewell visit on Monday, January 11, and extended the Romanian party’s appreciation for his activity.

The minister outlined the highlights of the Romanian – US collaboration in 2020, including the agreement in the area of civil nuclear energy and the defense and security cooperation. On the occasion, Aurescu reiterated the importance of expanding the US military presence in Romania, MAE said.

The minister also said Romania remained committed to consolidating the strategic partnership with the US and to expanding the US presence and investments in the country. 

Continuing the bilateral cooperation to achieve progress in including Romania in the Visa Waiver program was another point mentioned.

Adrian Zuckerman immigrated to the United States from Romania at the age of 10 and is fluent in Romanian.  He received his undergraduate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his law degree from New York Law School.

Prior to his appointment as ambassador, he was an equity partner in the real estate practice of the international law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP.  He also chaired a New York City civil court judicial screening panel and served as an arbitrator for the Real Estate Board of New York.

(Photo: Ministerul Afacerilor Externe/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania Facebook Page)

Normal
