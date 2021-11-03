Presidency: Microsoft wants to develop important cloud infrastructure projects in Romania

US tech giant Microsoft wants to develop “important projects” in the cloud infrastructure area in Romania, Romania’s Presidency announced after a meeting between president Klaus Iohannis and Microsoft president Brad Smith at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

“During the discussions, the important projects that the company wants to develop in Romania, in the field of cloud infrastructures and the development of digital skills were highlighted, reads a press release issued by the Presidency.

“Regarding these projects, the President of Romania appreciated that the development of digital skills is vital, and the intensification of the use of cloud services should have a significant contribution from the perspective of capitalizing on the opportunities of a digital economic future,” the same source says.

However, the Presidency didn’t detail on what are the exact projects that Microsoft plans to develop in Romania. The company hasn’t made any official announcement about this so far.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)