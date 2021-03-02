Danish pork producer to take over five more pig farms in Romania

Danish group Premium Porc, the second-biggest pork producer in Romania, wants to expand its local operations by taking over five pig farms owned by Danbred, a company with Danish and Romanian shareholders.

The deal, which involves four local companies - Danbred Arges SRL, Agroprod Benta Nicu SRL, Agro Consulting Chiriac SRL and Slobozia Food Production SRL – is currently being analyzed by the Competition Council, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The four companies had a combined turnover of RON 89 mln (EUR 18.3 mln) and net profits of RON 24 mln (EUR 4.95 mln) in 2019, according to public data.

Premium Porc owns ten pig farms in Romania. Last year, the group invested EUR 1.6 million in a 25-hectare farm complex in Braila, eastern Romania.

