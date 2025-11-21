Premier Energy consolidates its Romanian renewable platform with 400 MWh BESS project

Premier Energy Group (BVB: PE), a leading integrated energy provider in Southeastern Europe and a listed company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in a ready-to-build battery energy storage system - BESS development located near Iași, eastern Romania. The project has a planned power input and output of 200 MW and an energy storage capacity of 400 MWh.

The total development and construction cost of the battery plant is estimated at approximately EUR 75 million.

The group said it is currently in advanced discussions on financing options for the project, with the expectation of securing a long-term structure that supports its investment strategy and preserves flexibility for future growth initiatives.

According to Premier Energy, this transaction represents a significant milestone, marking the expansion of its Romanian energy platform into large-scale storage and reinforcing its position as one of the most dynamic vertically integrated energy companies in the region.

The project consists of a large-scale standalone battery storage facility that Premier Energy expects to construct primarily during 2026, with commissioning anticipated in late 2026 or early 2027.

(Photo source: Hrishchenko Oleksandr/Dreamstime.com)