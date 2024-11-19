Culture

Eastern Romania: Prehistoric human remains and artifacts discovered on hospital construction site in Iași

19 November 2024

Human remains and archaeological artifacts dating thousands of years were discovered during construction work at the site of the Regional Oncology Hospital in Iași, in eastern Romania. 

Researchers from the Institute of Archaeology of the Romanian Academy's Iași branch uncovered several important artifacts during the dig.

The team led by Dr. Măriuca Vornicu dated the artifacts to the Horodiștea-Erbiceni archaeological culture, around 3500 BC. 

"This archaeological culture represents an important link between the end of the Cucuteni culture (Neolithic) and the beginning of the Bronze Age. During this period, significant social changes occurred throughout Europe and in the Carpathian region, driven by an influx of populations from the North Pontic areas, reshaping the genetic map of this part of the Old World," stated Adrian Popa, Director of the Health Infrastructure Development Agency.

At the same, Popa said that the archaeological discoveries will not impact the continuation of construction work at the hospital.

"The work is not affected. The area is somewhat separate. [...] Fortunately, the archaeological surveys did not uncover settlements that could have halted the work. For now, we remain optimistic," he added.

According to initial estimates, the digs uncovered funerary monuments containing the remains of at least 14 individuals. At least some of the graves appear to be secondary burials.

After the completion of archaeological research, the human remains from the discovered pits will be analyzed to uncover their way of life, causes of death, and others, through modern means.

(Photo source: Agentia Nationala pentru Dezvoltarea Infrastructurii in Sanatate on Facebook)

