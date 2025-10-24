Energy

PPC Renewables expands largest wind farm in Romania’s Moldova region

24 October 2025

Energy provider PPC Romania will commence the works on the second phase of the Deleni wind farm in Vaslui County, the largest wind project in the region of Moldova. 

The capacity of the park, initially designed for 140 MW and under construction, will be increased by 85 MW through 14 new wind turbines of 6.1 MW each. The turbines will be located in the vicinity of the town of Bogdănița and will raise the total installed power of the project to over 225 MW. 

“We continue to take concrete steps in developing our portfolio and remain the first major private investor contributing to Moldova’s regional development. After the first stage of the 140 MW wind farm in Deleni, we are expanding the investment by another 85 MW through this project. In this way, we contribute with over 225 MW of green energy to the national energy mix and support the reduction of the production capacity deficit in the north of the country,” stated Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania. 

The project is part of PPC Renewables Romania’s renewable energy portfolio expansion program and continues the local investment, which is already at an advanced stage of construction. 

Currently, PPC Renewables Romania has an installed capacity of over 1.3 GW and is the largest private producer of renewable energy in Romania. Following the completion of the two stages, PPC Renewables Romania will exceed 1.5 GW in renewable energy capacities. 

The Greek PPC Group, which took over Enel Romania’s assets, is also increasing its installed capacity in Greece, Italy, and Bulgaria. In total, capacity rose from 4.7 GW in 2024 to 6.3 GW at the end of June 2025. 

PPC Group’s goal is to reach a RES installed capacity of 11.8 GW by 2027. Currently, new RES projects of 3.7 GW are in an Under Construction or Ready to Build stage. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

