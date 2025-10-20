Portugal's Greenvolt orders 42 turbines from GE Vernova for 252 MW Romanian wind farm

GE Vernova announced that it has entered into an agreement with Portugal's Greenvolt International Power to supply, install, and commission 42 onshore wind turbines with a capacity of 6.1 MW each to power a wind farm in southern Romania (Ialomița County), according to Economica.net.

The contract for the Ialomița project was registered in the third quarter of 2025, and wind turbine deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026.

The wind farm will have a capacity of approximately 252 MW, supporting Romania's goal of adding a significant amount of renewable energy by 2030, GE Vernova also said.

The 6.1 MW GE Vernova model with a 158 m rotor is a basic model of the American company.

GE Vernova's Onshore Wind division has an installed portfolio of approximately 57,000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of capacity worldwide.

The farm received the establishment authorization from ANRE in June and is one of the projects that qualified for the CfD (contracts for difference) scheme and will benefit from this support scheme for 15 years, for a capacity of 125 MW. The company qualified because it offered an exercise price of EUR 67.89/MWh.

The farm is expected to become operational in 2027.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)