Energy

PPC gets permit to take over Europe’s largest onshore wind farm located in eastern Romania

29 October 2024

The Competition Council gave the green light to the Greeks from Public Power Corporation (PPC) to buy the five companies that operate the largest onshore wind farm in Europe, located in eastern Romania at Fântânele-Cogealac. 

The five companies are Felix Renewable Holdings, Tomis Team, Ovidiu Development, MW Team Invest, and TMK Hydorenergy Power.

Following its analysis of the transaction, the Competition Council concluded that this acquisition does not present significant obstacles to competition in the Romanian market or a substantial part of it, Economedia.ro reported. It also noted that there are no serious doubts about its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

Public Power Corporation, active in electricity production and supply in Greece, is the parent company of several subsidiaries operating in Greece, Romania, and North Macedonia (PPC Group). 

In Romania, PPC produces, supplies, and distributes electricity, supplies natural gas, and provides complementary services. The company previously acquired the Romanian assets of the Italian company Enel.

The electricity production capacity PPC owns in Romania amounts to approximately 677 MW. In contrast, the companies soon to be acquired operate renewable energy plants with a total capacity of roughly 629 MW. Additionally, the three companies benefit from the support scheme through green certificates.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)

1

