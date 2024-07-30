Energy

PPC Renewables builds 140 MW wind farm in eastern Romania

30 July 2024

PPC Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greek energy group PPC, said it kicked off the construction of a wind power plant with an installed capacity of 140 MW at the location “Deleni” in Vaslui county, eastern Romania. The wind farm is designed with 23 GE Vernova 6.1 MW turbines and will be connected to the grid by the end of 2025.

Given the high wind potential of the region, the estimated annual generation of the power plant is expected to be 370 GWh per year, the company said.

When completed, the project is expected to provide enough energy to power the equivalent of roughly 62,000 households.

PPC Renewables operates an existing portfolio of more than 700MW in Romania. Upon completion, the total installed RES capacity of the PPC Group in the country will reach about 850MW.

PPC Group currently has a total installed RES capacity of 4.7GW both in Greece and Romania. 

Last year, PPC acquired the stakes held by the Enel Group in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)

Energy

1

