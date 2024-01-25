Business

Posta Romana seeks suppliers for ERP system estimated at EUR 3.2 mln

25 January 2024

The Romanian public postal services company Posta Romana announced that it initiated the procurement procedure to purchase an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system estimated at RON 16 million (EUR 3.2 million).

The company expects the system to significantly reduce the time and effort required for administrative activities.

The deadline for submitting offers is March 4, 2024.

"Posta Romana is going through the biggest digitization process in its history. [...] The implementation of the ERP system will radically transform the way Romanian Post manages its internal processes, bringing us much closer to quickly solving the needs of the almost 8 million customers who cross our threshold. This system will significantly reduce the time and effort required for administrative activities, being an additional help for the approximately 21,000 employees," reads the company's press release, quoted by Economedia.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

