Popeyes opens restaurant in Ploiesti, its fourth Romanian city outside Bucharest

After the recent openings in Pitesti, Craiova, and Buzau, Popeyes said it would expand to a fourth city in Romania outside of Bucharest. The American fried chicken brand will also open a restaurant in Ploiesti next Friday, in the food court area of the AFI Ploiesti shopping center.

Popeyes launched in Romania in 2022, with six restaurants in Bucharest, and plans to reach more cities nationwide.

“The opening of the fourth Popeyes restaurant outside Bucharest is part of an extensive development plan for the year 2024 in Romania, so we are focusing all our efforts on our new restaurant in Ploiesti,” said Jakub Aleksandrowicz, Marketing Director Popeyes Central and Eastern Europe.

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, in 1972, Popeyes has more than 4,600 restaurants in the US and around the world.

(Photo source: the company)