Business

US fast-food chain Popeyes keeps expanding in Bucharest

05 October 2022
American fast-food chain Popeyes continues to expand in Bucharest, with one more opening announced this month. The brand entered the local market in April 2022, with a first restaurant in Băneasa Shopping City, followed by two more units in summer.

On October 15, Popeyes will open the doors to a new restaurant in Bucharest, in the Drumul Taberelor Shopping Center. The company said this new opening is part of its plan to cover "strategic areas of the capital."

"The excitement is huge, and we're happy to be closer to even more Popeyes fans starting October 15. The spirit of Popeyes and Louisiana cuisine offer a unique taste for the Romanian public," said Mihaela Lungu, Chief Marketing Officer, Popeyes Romania.

Popeyes Romania has so far opened three restaurants in major malls in Bucharest: Băneasa Shopping City, Parklake Shopping Center, and AFI Cotroceni. The company said it plans more openings in the capital city this year, followed in 2023 by an expansion to other major cities in the country.

Popeyes opened its doors for the first time in New Orleans on June 12, 1972. Since then, it has grown to be one of the world's largest chains of fried chicken fast food, with over 3,700 restaurants globally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Popeyes Romania)

