Pope Francis receives exclusive Dacia Duster as new Popemobile

Groupe Renault gifted Pope Francis a Dacia Duster 4x4 “modified specifically for the mobility needs of the Sovereign Pontiff,” the company announced.

The exclusive Duster offered to Pope Francis is white on the outside and has a beige interior. It is 4.34 meters long and 1.80 meters wide.

The adapted version has five seats and a "particularly comfortable" rear bench, a large sunroof, roof-mounted grab handles and a removable glass superstructure. Its suspension has been lowered by 30mm to allow for easier access.

Dacia’s Prototype department and Special Needs team, in partnership with Romanian coachbuilder Romturingia worked on turning the usual Dacia Duster into a Popemobile. Christophe Dridi, general manager of Groupe Renault Romania and president-general manager of Automobile Dacia SA, and Xavier Martinet, general manager of Groupe Renault Italia, delivered the Duster to the Vatican on Wednesday, November 27.

(Photo source: Gruprenault.ro)