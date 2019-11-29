Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 11/29/2019 - 12:00
Social
Pope Francis receives exclusive Dacia Duster as new Popemobile
29 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Groupe Renault gifted Pope Francis a Dacia Duster 4x4 “modified specifically for the mobility needs of the Sovereign Pontiff,” the company announced.

The exclusive Duster offered to Pope Francis is white on the outside and has a beige interior. It is 4.34 meters long and 1.80 meters wide.

The adapted version has five seats and a "particularly comfortable" rear bench, a large sunroof, roof-mounted grab handles and a removable glass superstructure. Its suspension has been lowered by 30mm to allow for easier access.

Pope Francis Dacia Duster Popemobile

Dacia’s Prototype department and Special Needs team, in partnership with Romanian coachbuilder Romturingia worked on turning the usual Dacia Duster into a Popemobile. Christophe Dridi, general manager of Groupe Renault Romania and president-general manager of Automobile Dacia SA, and Xavier Martinet, general manager of Groupe Renault Italia, delivered the Duster to the Vatican on Wednesday, November 27.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gruprenault.ro)

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 11/29/2019 - 12:00
Social
Pope Francis receives exclusive Dacia Duster as new Popemobile
29 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Groupe Renault gifted Pope Francis a Dacia Duster 4x4 “modified specifically for the mobility needs of the Sovereign Pontiff,” the company announced.

The exclusive Duster offered to Pope Francis is white on the outside and has a beige interior. It is 4.34 meters long and 1.80 meters wide.

The adapted version has five seats and a "particularly comfortable" rear bench, a large sunroof, roof-mounted grab handles and a removable glass superstructure. Its suspension has been lowered by 30mm to allow for easier access.

Pope Francis Dacia Duster Popemobile

Dacia’s Prototype department and Special Needs team, in partnership with Romanian coachbuilder Romturingia worked on turning the usual Dacia Duster into a Popemobile. Christophe Dridi, general manager of Groupe Renault Romania and president-general manager of Automobile Dacia SA, and Xavier Martinet, general manager of Groupe Renault Italia, delivered the Duster to the Vatican on Wednesday, November 27.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gruprenault.ro)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40