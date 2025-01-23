Pollution levels in Bucharest double in January

The beginning of 2025 brought increased pollution in the Bucharest-Ilfov area, as traditional pollutants such as cars and heating systems met low wind speeds, high humidity, and thermal inversion.

The latter three prevent pollutant particles from dispersing and instead keep them at ground level. As a result, the level of pollution has doubled in the Bucharest-Ilfov area, according to recent measurements by the National Environmental Protection Agency.

The highest concentrations were recorded at the monitoring stations in Voluntari, Colentina, and Bragadiru, residential areas where wood-burning stoves are used.

“Heating with solid fuels and traffic are the factors that cause pollution, and the unfavorable meteorological conditions for pollutant dispersion - such as atmospheric calm and air humidity - have led to these increases in pollutants in urban agglomeration areas,” said Laurențiu Păștinaru, president of ANPM, cited by TVRInfo.

Pollution releases dangerous particles such as PM10 and PM2.5 into the air. When inhaled, these particles cause inflammation and can develop into chronic pulmonary disease if exposure is prolonged. The particles are an irritant factor and also poses a very high risk for the development of lung cancer.

“Last year, the Environmental Guard conducted inspections at the Bucharest City Hall, which is responsible for implementing an air quality plan. We fined city hall RON 250,000 (EUR 50,000), and we will continue to do so based on complaints. We also carried out inspections in Bucharest and Ilfov, during which we imposed fines totaling RON 1.2 million in just one month on companies whose activities impact the environment,” said Andrei Corlan, General Commissioner, National Environmental Guard.

According to the Environmental Guard, pollution in the capital is caused 58% by traffic, 27% by residential heating, and 13% by industry and other services.

(Photo source: Octav Ganea | Inquam Photos)