Politics
Poll indicates Socialists lose traction among Romanian voters
08 April 2019
Romania’s largest opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) leads the intended vote for the European Parliament elections with a score of 25.2% in an electoral poll conducted by IMAS at the request of Europa FM radio station, local B1.ro reported.

The senior ruling party, the Socialist Party (PSD) dropped to its weakest score in recent years: 21.5%. The alliance of Save Romania Union and PLUS (Alianta 2020) came third with a robust 17.7% score, ahead of the junior ruling party, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, 12.7%).

Other parties above the 5% threshold are Pro Romania (11.2%) and the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR (5.1%).

When it comes to presidential candidates, President Klaus Iohannis leads by a wide margin in the presidential race, with a score of 44.3%, more than twice the electoral support of the second candidate (Calin Popescu Tariceanu, 16.1%). Other relevant candidates are Victor Ponta (12.4%), Dacian Ciolos (11.7%) and Liviu Dragnea (8.0%).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
