Politics
Poll shows PM Dancila as the main challenger for RO president Iohannis
30 September 2019
A poll conducted by a relatively unknown agency, Socio Data, and published by Adevarul daily and several other less influential news portals, shows prime minister Viorica Dancila as the strongest challenger of president Klaus Iohannis in the presidential elections in November.

Iohannis leads in the poll with 40% of the intended vote, 6 percentage points less than in the “last poll” (carried in early September), followed at a wide distance by PM Dancila (19%, up 2pp).

Surprisingly, Dan Barna, who is backed by the second-largest opposition force in Romania, is not even third. He has 15% of the intended vote being surpassed in this poll by independent Mircea Diaconu (16%). Theodor Paleologu (Popular Movement Party) is fifth, with only 5% of the voting intentions.

As for the general elections, the National Liberal Party (PNL) leads with 28% of the voting intentions, followed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - 25% and the USR-PLUS Alliance (22%).

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

