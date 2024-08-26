Poll gives no chance to Romania's opposition in presidential and parliamentary elections

The parties of Romania's ruling coalition, the Social Democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (PNL), as well as their leaders running for the presidency, are ranked at the top of the electorate's preferences by the latest electoral poll carried out by CURS during August 6-22.

Notably, the presidential candidates of the two parties lag behind the scores of their parties, indicating a curtain transfer of credibility from the parties to their leaders rather than the strong charisma of the leaders.

Thus, the Social Democrats are expected to get 34% of the votes in the parliamentary elections, followed by the Liberals (24%).

The best-placed opposition party is the Alliance for United Romanians (AUR, 14%). The Save Romania Union (USR) and its partners would get only 12% of the votes, and two other parties would meet the 5% threshold: SOS Romania and Hungarian party UDMR.

PSD candidate Marcel Ciolacu leads in the electorate's preferences for the presidential elections, with 32% of the votes, followed by Nicolae Ciucă (PNL) – 19%, Hotnews.ro reported. Mircea Geoană (independent, 15%) and George Simion (AUR, 14%) are also competing to enter the second round.

Elena Lasconi (USR, 11%) and Diana Șoșoacă (SOS Romania, 5%) are the other relevant candidates, yet with slimmer chances to enter the second round of the presidential elections.

